|
BRUCE RICHARD MAURER
January 19, 1947 - September 16, 2019
Bruce Richard Maurer, a retired Beverly Hills firefighter, retired again, September 16, 2019 to a firehouse in Heaven.
Bruce was born in El Segundo, California to Richard Lee Maurer and Gladys Marie Pine Maurer.
Bruce's family moved to Reseda when he was four. Growing up in the West Valley he attended Vanalden Elementary, Sequoia Junior High and Reseda High school (class of 1964).
He was involved in the YMCA and played a variety of sports, including flag football, track, and baseball at West Valley Little League.
At Reseda High, he followed his love of water and became a competitive swimmer.
Bruce attended Pierce Jr. College and San Fernando Valley State College (CSUN) from 1964 - 1968, continued his swimming career and added water polo to his resume. He earned All American honor in Water Polo while attending college and pursued the tryouts for the 1968 Olympic water polo team. Bruce's first job was at McDonald's with his brother Jim. With their earnings, they bought a 1934 Ford pickup to rebuild together.
Bruce's love of water led him to become a Los Angeles City pool and beach lifeguard from 1963 - 1980. During this time he helped keep Venice Beach safe and competed in dory races and lifeguard competitions. With his new found finances, he bought his first car, a 1964 British racing green Ford Fairlane.
March 16, 1970, was the beginning of what was to be the passion of Bruce's life, when he was hired by the Beverly Hills Fire Department. Bruce was soon invited to be a member of a pilot paramedic program with intense medical training in conjunction with UCLA Hospital. This first paramedic class was to determine the paramedic program future. In 1972, Bruce was honored as the top of the first paramedic graduating class and set the stage for paramedic programs we know today, nation wide.
With the City of Beverly Hills Fire Department, Bruce served as a Fire Fighter, Fire Fighter-Paramedic, Fire Fighter-Master Mechanic and Fire Captain, for 31 years, until his retirement in 2001. Fire Fighting and fire fighting paramedic brought great memories and brotherhood friendships that were Bruce's heart and soul.
After retirement, Bruce moved to Goodyear Arizona and soon got a job with U.S. Airways in fleet service where he worked from 2003 - 2012.
Bruce was an integral part of his daughter's lives, whether on the soccer fields, softball field, traveling to choir performances, swimming/water polo pool, coaching, or just cheering them on. This love of coaching carried over to Newbury Park High School where he coached swimming from 1989 - 1999 and was instrumental in initiating the NPHS girl's water polo team and league in which he coached. He was an active member of the Newbury Park H.S. booster club always there to help in any way possible.
In 2012, Bruce reunited with Carol Humphrey, his "little sis" in college, 54 years ago, where they were both aquatic athletes. He soon moved to Bakersfield and into the hearts of everyone he met. The last seven years have been spent with Carol enjoying life to its fullest including lots of travel and many activities with Jill and Jan Humphrey in the equestrian show jumping world that he grew to love and be so welcomed into. Each day was filled with love and new adventures and the new title of Carol's Guardian Angel.
Bruce is survived by his three daughters, Kim, Katrina, and Kelly Maurer, and their mother Dale Maurer; three siblings whom he idolized and would have given his life to help, Jim Maurer (Cathie), Glenn Maurer (Joan) and his sister, Wendy Maurer Plyler (Glen). He also leaves behind, the love of his life, Carol Humphrey and her two daughters Jill and Jan.
There will be a viewing Sunday, September 29 from 4 - 8 pm. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, Monday, September 30 at 10:00 am, with graveside service following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Hills Firefighters Association, Cedars Sinai Hospital, or Heal The Bay.