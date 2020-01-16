|
BRUCE TORGERSON
May 3, 1941 - December 29, 2019
Bruce Torgerson went to meet his Lord and Savior on December 29th after an 18 month battle with Mesothelioma.
Bruce was born in Starbuck, MN and spent much of his youth at military bases around the country where his father was stationed with the Army Air Corps. In 1955 the family moved to Tioga, ND where he attended high school. He participated in almost every sport and excelled at basketball. After graduation, he volunteered for the Army, completed basic training at Fort Riley and was stationed with the 11th Armored Cavalry in Germany.
After the Army, Bruce returned to Tioga and married Louise Kjerstad who was his loving companion until her death in 2010. In 1966 the family moved to Battle Creek, MI where her worked for Union Pump, supervising the installation of equipment all over the world. From 1974 -1996 the family lived in St Croix, USVE, East Greenwich, RI. Littleton, CO and Huntington Beach, CA. In 1996 Bruce and Louise moved to Bakersfield, CA where Bruce was the VP of Sales for Bakersfield Machine until he retired in 2006.
After retiring, Bruce developed a passion for golf and would play 2-4 times a week. He also loved fishing, especially for Walleye in North Dakota, spending time with family. Bruce married the second love of his life, Beverly Clement in 2011 and they moved to Morro Bay, CA in 2013 where they lived until he moved back to Bakersfield to be closer to family and treatment.
Bruce was truly a lucky man, he enjoyed the love of 2 amazing women, had 2 children and 3 grand children and a career he was passionate about that allowed him to travel the world.
He is survived by his wife Beverly of Bakersfield, CA, daughter Annette (Ed) Beneville of Costa Mesa, CA, son Rod (Amy) of Lebanon, OR, grandchildren Connor Beneville and Macy and Dane Torgerson, brothers, Jim Torgerson, Ray, ND and Ron Torgerson of Watertown, SD and sister Barb Christianson of Minot, ND.
Memorial Services will be help on Saturday January 18th at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bakersfield, CA at 11:00am.