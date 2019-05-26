|
|
BUD FRASER
October 6, 1930 - May 21, 2019
Bud married Sharon DeVries in 1955, and they have two children; daughter, Cyndi Eyherabide and son, Chip Fraser; five grandchildren, Jennifer Smith (Ryan), Mary Alice Brinkman (Adam), Jim Eyherabide (Lani), Hannah Fraser and Danielle Fraser. They were blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on May 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, CA 93305. www.GreenlawnM-c.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 26, 2019