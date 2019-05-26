Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
View Map

Bud Fraser


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

BUD FRASER
October 6, 1930 - May 21, 2019

Bud married Sharon DeVries in 1955, and they have two children; daughter, Cyndi Eyherabide and son, Chip Fraser; five grandchildren, Jennifer Smith (Ryan), Mary Alice Brinkman (Adam), Jim Eyherabide (Lani), Hannah Fraser and Danielle Fraser. They were blessed with seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on May 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, CA 93305. www.GreenlawnM-c.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now