BURLEIGH NIELSEN

June 13, 1936 - August 11, 2020

Burleigh Nielsen, age 84, passed away at home in Bakersfield, California on August 11, 2020 with his wife at his side.

Burleigh was born and raised in Oshkosh, Wisconsin where he joined the military after high school. He served 20 years with the Air Force as an airplane mechanic followed by 20 years as a mechanic with Shell Oil Company. He travelled extensively due to his employment living in Louisiana, Florida, England, New Mexico, Alaska, Oregon finally settling in California. He loved to camp and fish with his family as well as hunt and sometimes golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Hilda Nielsen of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol, daughters Sherri Crocker of Anchorage, AK and Nikki Nielsen of Honolulu, HI, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Viewing is Monday, August 24 from 1pm to 5 pm at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Ave, 93304. Private burial at National Memorial Cemetery. Followed by A Celebration of Life to be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Tuesday, August 25 at 2 pm. Special thank you to Optimal Hospice for their great support and energy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Optimal Hospice 1675 Chester Ave #401, Bakersfield, CA 93301.