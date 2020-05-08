DR. BYRON ALLEN DENNIS

February 9, 1945 - April 22, 2020 Dr. Byron Allen Dennis passed away on April 22, 2020. He was born February 9, 1954 in Bakersfield, California to Loren and Thelma Dennis. He was the youngest of two boys. Byron graduated from South High School, served in the Army during Vietnam, was an FAA Air Traffic Controller, and graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is survived by Brenda Dennis, mother of his two surviving daughters, Tanya Maddox and Cynthia Rosenberger, and grand daughters Kaylin and Taylor Maddox. Services will be at Bakersfield National Cemetery on a later date.



