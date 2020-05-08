Byron Allen Dennis
DR. BYRON ALLEN DENNIS
February 9, 1945 - April 22, 2020 Dr. Byron Allen Dennis passed away on April 22, 2020. He was born February 9, 1954 in Bakersfield, California to Loren and Thelma Dennis. He was the youngest of two boys. Byron graduated from South High School, served in the Army during Vietnam, was an FAA Air Traffic Controller, and graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is survived by Brenda Dennis, mother of his two surviving daughters, Tanya Maddox and Cynthia Rosenberger, and grand daughters Kaylin and Taylor Maddox. Services will be at Bakersfield National Cemetery on a later date.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 8, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Just absolutely shocking, and way too soon. The second death in a month-long period of someone I knew for years in Bakersfield. At the times when I lived and worked in Bakersfield, he was my chiropractor, a truly excellent one, and just a really nice guy. He was the only chiro really worth seeing in Bako, as far as I was concerned. I had not seen him since passing through in 2018. What a sad day. Bill Heywood, Attorney, Huntington Beach.
Bill Heywood
