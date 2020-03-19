|
CALVIN RAY EVERETT
August 10, 1939 - February 19, 2020
Calvin Ray Everett, born August 10, 1939, did not die on February 9, 2020, when many believed he would after falling ill and losing consciousness for several days. Having survived the aftermath of the Great Depression, the earthquake of 1952, a head-on car collision, the loss of his beloved wife, and so much more, his family was not surprised when, after several days, he found enough will to open his eyes, say goodbye to many of his loved ones, and rest at last. He passed away on February 19.
Cal worked hard, and once he began at a young age, he never stopped. Like many in our area, he grew up poor, helping his family pick in the fields as a boy, then working at a gas station with his father. It was in the local oil industry that he found his place and made his name. His long career there began with Tidewater Oil on November 22, 1963. And while names changed and Tidewater became Getty Oil, and Getty became Texaco, and Texaco became Chevron, Cal was a fixture in the oil fields until his retirement from Chevron in 2002. Even then, his idea of settling down was to meticulously maintain his home, of which he was so proud.
He was preceded in death by his wife Karla, father Calvin, mother Oleta, and a baby brother. He is survived by his children Wanda, Scott, Jennifer, Gina, and Samuel, sons-in-law Phil, Chris, and Jimmy, daughter-in-law Angelina, grandchildren Jake and his wife Stephanie, Elizabeth, Vincent, and Andrew, great-grandchildren Daniel, Eric, Ruby, Warren, Ronnie, and Paul, brother David, brother-in-law Keith and his wife Donna, sister-in-law Kanda, and many more family members and friends. There will never be a family gathering where the vivid stories of his youth will not be missed.