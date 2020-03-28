|
|
CALVIN ROY DRUEY
June 4, 1934 - March 10, 2020
Cal passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord Jesus, surrounded by family and the loving care of the Hoffman Hospice staff.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Carole, his sons Kirk and Kyle, and his grandchildren, Matthew, Jessica, and Alyssa.
Cal's life was filled with the love of God, family, music, animals, and sports. He will be remembered for his beautiful singing, devotion to family, and tender loving care of all things living.
There will be a celebration of Cal's life at a later date. We will post the information in this paper. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Cal's name to Hoffman Hospice.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020