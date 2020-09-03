1/1
Candice Christy Cook
1956 - 2020
CANDICE CHRISTY (COOK)
November 15, 1956 - August 16, 2020

Deanna Gail Cook (Hunt), 63, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, lost her battle to Lung cancer on August 16, 2020. She was born to parents Florence Hill (Erico) and John Hunt, on November 15, 1956 in Bakersfield, California. She moved to Shawnee, Oklahoma about 11 years ago.

She had an infectious laugh, you couldn't help but to laugh too. she had such an amazing inner strength no matter what was thrown at her she kept fighting to the very end. She enjoyed going to thrift stores and antique shops, listening to music, watching movies with her mother and sisters, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Deanna is survived by mother, Florence Hill, sisters, Cheri Danker and Cindy Boone, children, Candice Christy (Cook), Scott Cook and Janice O'Keefe (Cook), grandchildren, Chelsea Cook, Devon Talmage, Hope Cook, Madison Boyer, Skylar Cook, Maddisyn Cook, Preston Cook, Jaden Cook, great grandchild, Braxton Talmage and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Hunt, step father, Shorty (Don) Hill, sisters, Charlene Bowers and Jacci Edwards, and brothers, Mark Hunt, John Hunt and Charles Hunt.

Her memory will be carried on by many.

A memorial will be held for her in Bakersfield with family and loved ones on September 5th, 2020.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral service
