CARL DOUGLAS SCOTT (SCOTT / SCOTTY)
May 3, 1931 - May 31, 2019
Carl was born May 3, 1931 in Grand Saline, Texas. He moved to Amarillo, Texas with his family shortly after his birth. At 7 years old he and his family moved to Bakersfield which has been his home, all his life until his wife Rita Mae Scott passed away in Sept. 2016, after which he moved to Redding Ca., where he lived near his son and daughter-in-law until his passing on May 31, 2019 at the age of 88.
Carl attended Beardsley Elementary School and Bakersfield High School, after which he went to work in the oilfields working for Westates Oil, C.W.O.D., Santa Fe Energy, Monterey Resources, Chevron and Texaco. He never missed a day of work, he was totally devoted to his Company and Family.
He belonged to O.C.A.W. and The Fraternal Order of Eagles. Carl had many friends, being in Bakersfield most of his life and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He was preceded, in death by his mother Jessie Sharpe, little sister Pamela Sharp, and many other relatives.
He is survived by his son Rod Scott, daughter-in-law, Carla Scott, grand-daughters Kelly Kampa, Erica Scott, Lindsay Cravener and great granddaughter Heidi Cravener.
He is in the Glory of God, with all those who have gone before.
Carl will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast in Bakersfield, California. There will be no services.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 5, 2019