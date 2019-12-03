|
|
CARL W LORENC
September 16, 1920 - November 23, 2019
Carl passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 23rd at the age of 99. His goal was to make it to 100, and he fell short by less than a year.
Born to Walter and Virginia Lorenc in Newark, N.J., Carl joined the US Army during WWII after graduating from high school. Following an honorary discharge, he move to Bakersfield in 1948 where he had a 35 year career with Standard Oil. He was married to his first wife, Cleta for almost 50 years. Following her passing, he married Dorothy Van Boening of Bakersfield. They had 14 great years together enjoying their "senior years" prior to her passing in 2012.
Carl loved to travel, golf, and visit with his many friends. A man of great faith, he was very active in his church serving as head usher for many years. But most of all, he was a very proud to be an army veteran and of his service to the country. He was thrilled to be selected for one of the Veteran's Honor Flights to Washington DC a few yeas back.
Carl is survived by his daughter, Suzann Lorenc, of San Rafael, CA and nephew Jim Lightbody, niece Joyce Lightbody both of Michigan. The Van Boening family would like to acknowledge our son and brother Michael for his friendship and care-giving for Carl in his final years.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 5th, 4 PM, at the Ascension Anglican Church, 2600 Kenwood Road in East Bakersfield. Reception to follow in the Garden Chapel. A Military Honors Burial Service will be at 10 AM, Friday, December 6th, at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield.
Remembrances may be sent in honor of Carl Lorenc to Hoffman Hospice of Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 3, 2019