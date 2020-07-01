CARLOS OROPEZA CANEZ

November 16, 1959 - June 20, 2020

Carlos Oropeza Canez entered into the presence of the kingdom of our Lord and Savior on June 20, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. He was 60.

Born in Bakersfield, CA., on November 16, 1959, to Juanita and Manuel Canez. Carlos was the youngest of their eleven children. At 10 months old his father passed away. Carlos received much more love from his mother and siblings throughout his life. He was raised in Lamont, CA., attended Lamont Schools and graduated from Arvin High School where he was voted "Best Dressed" senior of 1977. Carlos fell in love with the sport of baseball and dance at a very young age. He had one of the most genuine, most beautiful smiles, a signature he has left us to remember him by. His dance moves were extraordinary, "Our Disco King."

Carlos was proud of his children's accomplishments which motived him to pursue a higher education. He called and checked on all his family weekly. We are going to miss his conversations that were full of humor, sensibility and love.

After contracting COVID-19, the virus moved swiftly. We are all stricken with grieve that he died alone without family by his side, but our faith gives us comfort knowing that all the angels in heaven escorted him into heaven and he is now free.

Carlos is survived by sisters; Connie Flores and Jane Espinoza, brother Raymond Rene (Sandra) Canez; his earlier wife Isabel Canez, and their children; Xavier (Alicia), Carlos Jr., Samantha Canez; his son Emanuel Canez and his daughter Adriana (Javier) Menchaca, sister-in-laws Vivian Canez and Delores Canez, grandchildren; Gabrielle and Xander Canez, Grace Menchaca, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Predeceased in deaths by his parents Manuel and Juanita Canez, brothers; Frank, Tony (Marta) and Manuel Canez Jr., sisters; Emma, Lupita and Mariana Canez, brother-in-laws Rudy Flores and Jesse Espionza.

Due to Covid-19 a private memorial will be held on November 16, 2020, to family members and lifelong friends.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing in honor of our beloved little brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.