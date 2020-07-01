Carlos Oropeza Canez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CARLOS OROPEZA CANEZ
November 16, 1959 - June 20, 2020

Carlos Oropeza Canez entered into the presence of the kingdom of our Lord and Savior on June 20, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. He was 60.

Born in Bakersfield, CA., on November 16, 1959, to Juanita and Manuel Canez. Carlos was the youngest of their eleven children. At 10 months old his father passed away. Carlos received much more love from his mother and siblings throughout his life. He was raised in Lamont, CA., attended Lamont Schools and graduated from Arvin High School where he was voted "Best Dressed" senior of 1977. Carlos fell in love with the sport of baseball and dance at a very young age. He had one of the most genuine, most beautiful smiles, a signature he has left us to remember him by. His dance moves were extraordinary, "Our Disco King."

Carlos was proud of his children's accomplishments which motived him to pursue a higher education. He called and checked on all his family weekly. We are going to miss his conversations that were full of humor, sensibility and love.

After contracting COVID-19, the virus moved swiftly. We are all stricken with grieve that he died alone without family by his side, but our faith gives us comfort knowing that all the angels in heaven escorted him into heaven and he is now free.

Carlos is survived by sisters; Connie Flores and Jane Espinoza, brother Raymond Rene (Sandra) Canez; his earlier wife Isabel Canez, and their children; Xavier (Alicia), Carlos Jr., Samantha Canez; his son Emanuel Canez and his daughter Adriana (Javier) Menchaca, sister-in-laws Vivian Canez and Delores Canez, grandchildren; Gabrielle and Xander Canez, Grace Menchaca, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Predeceased in deaths by his parents Manuel and Juanita Canez, brothers; Frank, Tony (Marta) and Manuel Canez Jr., sisters; Emma, Lupita and Mariana Canez, brother-in-laws Rudy Flores and Jesse Espionza.

Due to Covid-19 a private memorial will be held on November 16, 2020, to family members and lifelong friends.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing in honor of our beloved little brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved