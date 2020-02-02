|
CARMEL PINGREE ROCKWELL
1929 - 2020
Carmel Pingree was born in Taft in 1929 to Lucretia Ackley Pingree and Burton Murray Pingree.
She moved to Bakersfield while very young and attended local schools including Washington Jr. High and East Bakersfield High School. While at EBHS she was well known as an outstanding majorette. Band instructor "Pops" Parlier would send new majorettes to Carmel so she could teach them to strut.
Carmel met her lifelong love, Eugene Rockwell, while still in high school. They were married for 59 years when Gene died in 2005.
Mom never met a baby she didn't think was beautiful. She spent many hours reading to a lapful of grandkids.
She is survived by her children, Vickie Martino, Sheridan Nielsen and her husband Chris, and Burton Rockwell and his wife Carrie, five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Special thanks and love go to Mom's caregiver of years, Sherry Logan, and her family.
Services are February 5 at 3:00 at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 2, 2020