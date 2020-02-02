Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Inc
1100 Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661)324-9821

Carmel Pingree Rockwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmel Pingree Rockwell Obituary

CARMEL PINGREE ROCKWELL
1929 - 2020

Carmel Pingree was born in Taft in 1929 to Lucretia Ackley Pingree and Burton Murray Pingree.

She moved to Bakersfield while very young and attended local schools including Washington Jr. High and East Bakersfield High School. While at EBHS she was well known as an outstanding majorette. Band instructor "Pops" Parlier would send new majorettes to Carmel so she could teach them to strut.

Carmel met her lifelong love, Eugene Rockwell, while still in high school. They were married for 59 years when Gene died in 2005.

Mom never met a baby she didn't think was beautiful. She spent many hours reading to a lapful of grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Vickie Martino, Sheridan Nielsen and her husband Chris, and Burton Rockwell and his wife Carrie, five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Special thanks and love go to Mom's caregiver of years, Sherry Logan, and her family.

Services are February 5 at 3:00 at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -