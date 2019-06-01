|
CARMEN CARDIEL
January 19, 1935 - May 26, 2019
Our mother, Carmen, was born to Antonio & Dionicia Dominguez in San Miguel, NM. She relocated to Bakersfield, California at the age of 11. After attending schools in both NM & CA, Carmen graduated from EBHS in 1953. Although she and our Dad, Richard, both attended EBHS, they did not meet until 1955 when they were both in the wedding party of mutual friends. Carmen started her first dream job as a secretary for Dawn Company, two weeks before graduation. She and Richard were married in 1959 and upon the birth of their first child, Rick, Carmen began her most important role as a stay at home mom. During the next couple of years, Linda was born and the four of them briefly lived in Fresno.They returned to Bakersfield prior to welcoming their 3rd child, Carol. Carmen was honored to be kept busy as a supportive wife as well as an active & involved mother of 3 young children. After 7 years, and a brief time mistaking morning sickness for the flu, Carmen was surprised to learn that she and Richard would soon welcome their 4th child, Debbie. Carmen devoted her time and most importantly, her heart to being an exceptional, loving wife & mother.
In 1974, Carmen returned to work part time, working at West High School. Once Debbie started school, she transistioned into working full time. Years later, Carmen transferred into a job working at the Kern High School District Office. She enjoyed using her secretarial skills there until she retired in 1996.
Through the years, Carmen enjoyed the various events she had planned for her family. She poured her heart into meticulously planning each detail of her families events such as weddings and birthdays. She was always dedicated to do her best, no matter what the task. She freely spread her unconditional love to her family and friends. She loved to dance, laugh, sing & EAT. She also enjoyed traveling, movie going & attending church. She lived experiencing much love and joy but nothing compared to simply being still with her husband, Richard, at her side. The were and are inseparable in life and death.
Preceded in death by: her husband of 59 years Richard Cardiel, who passed 13 days prior, parents: Dionicia & Antonio Dominguez, siblings: Ophelia (Zenon) Romero, Julia (Sal) Diaz, Veva (Tony) Juarez, Paul Dominguez, Minnie Molina-Mendez (Manuel), Tony (Ruth) Dominguez, Benny (Mary) Dominguez, (Manuel Alvarado), Hector Dominguez, in-law's: Victor Cardiel, Anita (Joe) Ruiz, Victor Jr. "Duddy", Alfred "Fred" (Cora), Augustine "Augie" Cardiel, Joe Jr. "Sonny" (Wanda), Robert "Bob" (Jeanne) Ruiz.
Survived by, children: Richard Jr. "Rick", Linda (Greg) Pedersen, Carol (Lonnie) Gonzales, Debbie (Bobby) Barnes, grandchildren: Richard III "Richie", Rachel Cardiel, Kevin, Stephanie & Anthony Pedersen, Candice (David) Mattison, Chloe (Matt) Bell, Callie & Carlyn Gonzales, Mason & Hayden Barnes, great-grandsons: Lucas & Joel Mattison, Sister: Jennie Alvarado, in-laws: Anita (Nick) Gallardo, Hilda Cardiel, Treva Cardiel, Doreen Ruiz, Dena Dominguez, Sal Mendez, goddaughters: Julie Morales & Susan Rizo, numerous nieces & nephews.
The family would like to thank everyone who has shown support during this difficult time.
Visitation: Monday, June 3, 5-8pm Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Ln. Bakersfield, CA 93313. Service: Tuesday, June 4, 10am St Philips Church, 7100 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93309. See full obituary at GreenlawnMortuaryAndCemetery.com