CARMEN MARIA GENTER
March 8, 1931 - May 3, 2019
Carmen Maria Genter was born on March 8, 1931, in Madrid, Spain. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 3, 2019, in Bakersfield, Ca.
Carmen began her professional career as a flamenco dancer at age 14. She met the love of her life, Merle Genter, in 1961 while on tour in Liberia, Africa. They married 3 months later and Carmen immigrated to the United States. In 1984, Carmen proudly became a naturalized US citizen. She loved this country and enjoyed staying current on the latest political developments.
Carmen's true passion was serving the Lord. Her warm welcoming personality made her a perfect fit as an usher at St. Philips Church where she served for more than 45 years. In addition to ushering multiple services every Sunday, she was actively involved in the woman's club, volunteered as a greeter, eucharistic minister and anything else she was asked to do.
Carmen always put other's needs before her own. Her beautiful smile, warm eyes, and sweet personality brightened everyone's day. She had a way of always making you feel loved and cared for. Carmen never forgot a birthday or anniversary and so many of us will miss her calls singing Happy Birthday each year. We can only hope to emulate her many wonderful qualities and the way she lived her life full of love and faith.
Carmen's children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. We take comfort knowing Carmen has joined her Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven and is reunited with Merle. Carmen was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Genter, son Mitchel Cary Genter, sister Angeles Jimenez, brothers and sisters-in-law Claudio Vivero (Rosita), Ramon Garcia (Mary), and Juan Garcia. She is survived by sons John (Angela), Jim (Paula), Mike (Kathie), grandchildren Brock, Aaron, Evan, Michael Jr., Kate, Brad and Amanda, sister-in-law Mary, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hoffman Hospice, , St Vincent de Paul or .
Visitation and Rosary will be at 9 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. held at St. Philips Catholic Church on Stockdale Highway, Friday, May 10, 2019.