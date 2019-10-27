|
|
CAROL ANN URNER
April 30, 1944 - October 20, 2019
Carol Ann Urner was born on April 30th, 1944 in Bakersfield, California. Carol passed on October 20th, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
Carol was a devoted mother and wife. From the day her sons were born, she committed to putting their needs ahead of her own. There was never a doubt about the love she had for her boys. She was also a devoted wife to Steve for 52 years. Through thick and thin she sacrificed and supported her family with unconditional love.
Carol was a dedicated and loyal employee at the following companies over her lifetime: Meals on Wheels, Mercy Hospital, Memorial Urgent Care and Dr. Harry Tyerman.
She is survived by her husband Steven G. Urner, sons Michael and David Urner, daughter in law Candi Urner, granddaughter Sara Urner, brother Gary Smith, sister Florine Fox, nieces and nephews Ron Sr. and Karen Fox, Carolyn Fox, Ron Jr. and Andrea Fox, Jackie and Jared Wichman and Scott Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wayde and Faye Smith, brother Floyd Smith, in laws Hal Urner, Nellye Jeanne Seibert, Wendell Hendricks and sister in law Wendy Taylor.
The Lord blessed our family with Carol and we know she has taken her rightful place in heaven. We love you Mama.
Services will be held at Hillcrest on Friday, November 1st at 2pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 27, 2019