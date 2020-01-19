|
|
CAROL BENSTON
August 19, 1939 - January 8, 2020
Carol Benston passed away on January 8, 2020 under hospice care in Henderson, NV. She was born August 19, 1939 in Peoria, IL, the only child of Arthur W. Schlichenmaier and Cecile Virginia Ballance Schlichenmaier. After obtaining Bachelor's and Master's degrees on scholarship from Rollins College and the University of Miami, respectively, she began teaching English composition and literature in 1964 at Bakersfield College, where she worked for 31 years and met her future husband Richard Benston. Carol mentored many students who were first in their families to attend college and helped students transfer to California's public four-year universities.
Carol was known for her wit and skill at writing and teaching. "Few joys surpass the pleasures of enlightening and empowering students," she wrote to her supervisor in 1991. "Sorting out the scrambled wording of others takes patience and diplomacy, and often gains seem marginal until the magical moment when the right word renders an idea perfectly." Several of her former students took time to thank her for improving their writing skills and opening doors to better jobs.
Carol was also a creative force outside the classroom. She sewed clothing and other household goods, cooked elaborate meals and was an award-winning gardener who tended a water lily pond and countless flowering plants. She was an artist, creating stained glass panels for windows, doors and lamps and other handicrafts including mosaics, wreaths and jewelry. She was loving and generous, giving handicrafts to family and friends and teaching her children about the value of public service and collective responsibility to help those in need. She was also a fighter, overcoming childhood adversity through academic achievement, surviving a life-threatening infection of Valley Fever and bearing an aggressive form of Parkinson's disease for more than 30 years. Christopher Reeve said a hero is an "ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles." Carol was the epitome of a hero - demonstrating enthusiasm, resourcefulness and courage and refusing to let illness define her.
Carol will be laid to rest in Peoria, IL next to her love Richard, who passed in 2018. Carol is survived by daughter Elizabeth of Portland, OR, son Brian of Burlington, MA and two grandchildren. Condolences may be mailed to E. Benston, P.O. Box 19507, Portland, OR 97280. There will be no services held. Those wishing to honor her life may donate to any one of the following organizations: The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. #800 Miami, FL 33131; Bakersfield Police Officers Assn., P.O. Box 2501 Bakersfield, CA 93302; Bakersfield Fire Relief Assn., 2101 H St. Bakersfield, CA 93301; Houchin Blood Bank, 5901 Truxtun Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93309.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 19, 2020