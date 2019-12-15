|
CAROL ELIEFF
June 19, 1925 - November 20, 2019
Carol Mae (Burnett) Elieff, born in Portland, Oregon June 19, 1925, passed away on November 20, 2019 at Hoffman Hospice. Carol was 94 years old.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank T. Elieff who died this past May. Carol and Frank were married over 72 years.
Carol grew up in Portland and met Frank when they both attended Grant High School. As children we heard the story of how it was "love at first sight" meeting for the first time by chance near their school lockers. Soon after, they had their first dance at a Sadie Hawkins where our mom claimed that she knew Frank would be her husband. After his brief service in WW2, our dad returned and married Carol in 1946. Carol's dream was to raise a big family. Her wish came true during the 1950's and seven children were born between 1950-1959.
Not only was Carol a busy mother, she had many interests which included decorating, fashion, theater, music, the arts and teaching. She tutored students who were learning disabled and lovingly guided them through their difficulties. Carol also took great pride in her garden. She would research and order roses from around the world to create her "garden symphony" which was breath takingly beautiful. She even had an annual visit in her garden from a bluebird who would take peanuts from her hand. Carol created a beautiful home for our family and actively managed it all up until the last few weeks of her life. Her three children in Bakersfield tenderly attended in making sure our mother had her wish to stay in the home of beautiful surroundings she and our father created. Our mother loved to watch the rain (a welcome sight for a gardener). The thoughtful care givers at Hoffman Hospice rolled her bed to the window so she could see the first rain of the season that morning and shortly after, Carol entered eternal rest.
Carol Elieff is survived by her seven children: Peter (Paula Fanucchi), Linda (Bill Miller), Mark (Claire Uricchio), Meegan Boiros (Joe), Tom (Eden), Karen and Felix as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The Family would like to thank Hoffman Hospice, the fifth-floor staff at Adventist Health Bakersfield, the Around the Clock nursing staff and Albert Peinado M.D. and his wonderful staff for the many years of care and attention given to mom and dad.
Donations can be made in Carol's memory to Hoffman Hospice.
The Family will be remembering Carol in a private gathering.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 15, 2019