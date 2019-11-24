|
|
CAROL IRENE LOMELI
October 23, 1953 - November 19, 2019
Carol Lomeli, loving wife, mother and grandmother died at home with family by her side after an admirable battle with cancer. Carol was born in Bakersfield, CA to Jesus and Alice Gutierrez.
In 1969 she met the love of her life Isabel Lomeli, her high school sweetheart. They were married in 1971 for 48 loving years. Carol soon became a devoted mother to her 4 children.
Carol loved being surrounded by family and friends on the Ranch. She also enjoyed fishing and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Isabel Lomeli, mother Alice Gutierrez, sisters Laura and Rosemary, brothers Jesus, Alfred and David, children Juan and friend Jessica, Richard and wife Jennifer, Maryann, David and wife Dena, grandchildren, Jacob, Hailey, Aidan, Matthew and Alena.
She is preceded in death by her father Jesus Gutierrez, sisters Barbara Cambell and Silvia Krouse.
Friends and family are invited to her viewing on November 26th, from 4-8pm at Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary, 2739 Panama Ln. and Mass on November 27th, at 10am, at Sacred Heart Church, 9915 Ramos Ave. in Bakersfield. Celebration of life will be immediately following Mass.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 24, 2019