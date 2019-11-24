Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820

Carol Irene Lomeli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Irene Lomeli Obituary

CAROL IRENE LOMELI
October 23, 1953 - November 19, 2019

Carol Lomeli, loving wife, mother and grandmother died at home with family by her side after an admirable battle with cancer. Carol was born in Bakersfield, CA to Jesus and Alice Gutierrez.

In 1969 she met the love of her life Isabel Lomeli, her high school sweetheart. They were married in 1971 for 48 loving years. Carol soon became a devoted mother to her 4 children.

Carol loved being surrounded by family and friends on the Ranch. She also enjoyed fishing and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Isabel Lomeli, mother Alice Gutierrez, sisters Laura and Rosemary, brothers Jesus, Alfred and David, children Juan and friend Jessica, Richard and wife Jennifer, Maryann, David and wife Dena, grandchildren, Jacob, Hailey, Aidan, Matthew and Alena.

She is preceded in death by her father Jesus Gutierrez, sisters Barbara Cambell and Silvia Krouse.

Friends and family are invited to her viewing on November 26th, from 4-8pm at Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary, 2739 Panama Ln. and Mass on November 27th, at 10am, at Sacred Heart Church, 9915 Ramos Ave. in Bakersfield. Celebration of life will be immediately following Mass.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -