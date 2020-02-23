|
CAROL JANE HARRIS
March 1, 1930 - February 16, 2020
Carol passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 89. She was the middle child of George and Julia Crowder. Born in Long Beach, CA she moved to Bakersfield as a young child and attended school in Bakersfield, graduating from Bakersfield High School in 1948. She married her best friend, Jake Harris, that same year. They had 2 children, Kathie and Tom. After having children and getting them to school age she returned to college earning a Bachelor's Degree and California Teaching Credential. She taught in the Bakersfield City School District for 20 years before retiring to motor home, snow mobile and jet skiing with close friends. She and Jake especially enjoyed the summers spent in Crescent City fishing and enjoying the cool weather until he passed in 2018.
Carol was an avid painter and loved her art classes and friends. She generously gave her paintings to whoever admired and wanted them.
Carol is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kathie and Mark Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Vicki Harris; her 4 grandchildren Michael Johnson, Leslie Martin, Casey Johnson, and Alyssa McPherson. Her 9 great grandchildren, Kayla Johnson, Kainan Johnson, Millie Johnson, Jack Johnson, Mikal McPherson, Judah Johnson, Liam McPherson, Gabriel Johnson and Boaz Johnson were a great source of joy to her. She also leaves behind her sister Judie Fehr (Robert), brother-in-law Ron Scott (Barbara), sister-in-law PeeWee Canfield (Scott) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 on Friday, February 28th at Hillcrest Memorial Park. We wish to thank the kind and caring staff of The Palms at San Lauren, whom she dearly loved.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020