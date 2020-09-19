Carol Koelzer

CARROL EDWARD KOELZER

March 26,1927 - September 11, 2020

On September 11, 2020 our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Brother went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Carrol was born in Seneca, Kansas on March 26, 1927. It was a big family with four sons and three daughters. Growing up in the Depression Era, everybody pitched in to help the family. Carrol worked in his dad's garage as a mechanic's helper. He really enjoyed this time with his dad. His mother was a strong woman who made a lasting impression on him as a child. He admired her strength, courage, and loyalty during those hard years. He was determined to live his life on the five principles his father thought were important. He taught him to have a strong work ethic, be devout and faithful to your religion, be slow to speak, finish any job you start and lastly, don't complain. Those characteristics definitely defined Carrol and how he lived his life.

When he was seventeen, he enlisted in the Navy during WWII. With his military service complete, he moved back to Bakersfield. He went to work with his brother who owned a gas station. Little did he know, his life was about to be changed forever. This beautiful, young lady, Patricia "Pat" Baker, kept walking by the station every day around lunch time. He decided it would be a good idea to start taking his lunch at the same time. After several lunch dates and four months later, they were married. They had a beautiful, loving marriage for sixty wonderful years. They were totally devoted to one another. They had two amazing children, JoAnne and Mark. Three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren were eventually welcomed into the family. His working career consisted of working twenty-five years for S.A. Camp Pump Co. running projects all over Kern County. He and Pat eventually moved to Grover Beach where he worked as a Construction Superintendent for his brother-in-law who owned a home building business.

A quadruple bypass forced Carrol to retire at the age of sixty. It did not slow him down. In fact, it motivated him. The doctors told him that his bypass would only last ten years; he was bound and determined to prove those doctors wrong. He started walking four miles every day on the beach, which turned into a daily routine for several years! Even after moving back to Bakersfield, his health was a top priority. He swam daily at the community pool where he and Pat lived. Great job, Carrol! You proved all those doctors wrong!

Carrol enjoyed many things, but he really enjoyed sports; the Rams and Dodgers were his all-time favorite teams. In his last years, one of his most enjoyable times were spending time with his son, Mark, watching the ball games together. He rarely missed a game of football, softball or gymnastics of his grandkids. As the great- grandchildren grew, he really enjoyed the stories and pictures of their accomplishments in 4-H, softball, baseball and dance. The "little ones," as he called them, brought such joy and happiness to his life. He was so very proud of each and every one of them.

Carrol was devoutly faithful to his Catholic Religion. He practiced it daily, going to noon Mass every day until he physically couldn't do it any longer. He loved his Lord so very much. His goal in life, what he wanted to be remembered for, was that he was a loving person. For all of us who were honored to have him in our lives, he accomplished his goals.

Carrol was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, three Brothers, one Sister, and his best friend and beloved wife, Pat. He is survived by his daughter, JoAnne and Jeff Turman, son Mark Koelzer, grandson Michael Turman, granddaughters Kara and Scott Reynolds, and Megan and Ronnie Machado, great-grandchildren Reese, Braden, Kyleigh, Bodin, Kennedy, Ronnie, Cannon, and Evan, and two loving sisters, Norma Newdoll and MaryAnn Smith.

We would like to send our special thanks and love out to Dr. William Baker and his staff for the many great years of personal care. Brighton manor and Annette, along with her wonderful caregivers. We'd also like to thank Hoffman Hospice, especially Diana and Michael, and a special thanks to Jeanne Miller of Agape Care.

We also want to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ for blessing our lives with this wonderful, caring, and loving man. We know that he is happy now that he is finally home. Truly, a race well run.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, send any donations to Catholic Charities of Bakersfield in the name of Carrol Koelzer.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later day.