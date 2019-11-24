|
|
CAROLE LINDA (PLEMEL) KILLIAN
February 18, 1937 - November 19, 2019
Carole was born to Ludwig and Olga Plemel in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1955. Carole loved to bowl, golf, play tennis and the piano, sing, and spend time with family. She married Dale Killian on April 27, 1957 and they spent a blessed 62 years together. Carole worked at the Kern High School District for over 15 years before retiring. Carole and her husband Dale enjoyed to travel in their motorhome with family and friends. They made a lot of great memories from their trips. The best memories were their annual trips to Oregon. Carole passed away in the presence of her family on November 19, 2019.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband Dale, daughters Debbie McDaris, Rebecca Overby (Garry), and Sandy Castorena (Martin), eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.
There will be a reception to remember Carole on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Greenlawn Southwest Tribute Reception Center Hall located at 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313. A private family service will be at the Bakersfield National Cemetery following the reception. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carole can be made to the Honor Flight Kern County, Box 255, 8200 Stockdale Highway, Suite M-10, Bakersfield, CA 93311.
Special thanks to Bakersfield Heart Hospital, and Kern River Transitional Care staff for their loving care for Carole.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 24, 2019