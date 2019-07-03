|
|
CAROL LOU VORHEES DIFFEY
January 18, 1926 - June 27, 2019
Graveside services will be held on July 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Boulevard for Carol Lou Vorhees Diffey who passed away in Bakersfield on June 27, 2019.
Carol was born in Seneca, Kansas on January 18, 1926 to Charles M. Vorhees and Lillian M. Mathews Vorhees. Carol was the youngest of five children. She attended all twelve years of school at the Seneca Public School.
After graduation from High School she moved to Bakersfield, California where she joined her sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Dorus Piper.
Carol and Lester Diffey were married in 1948, a marriage which lasted almost 57 years.
Carol was employed by the County of Kern in the University of California Cooperative Extension Office for over 35 years where she was the Senior Secretary/Office Manager.
Carol was preceded in death by the love of her life, Lester Diffey; father and mother Charles and Lillian Vorhees; sisters Ruth Piper and Elizabeth Wempe; brothers Charles Vorhees Jr. and Sam Vorhees; and stepdaughter Dana Bird.
Carol is survived by granddaughters Tonya Santens-Anderson, Monique Weese, Jada Alexander, Susan Bird and grandson Rick Vassar; many nieces and nephews and great grandchildren.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation.
Carol's family would like to express their sincere thanks to Hallmark Assisted Living and Hoffman Hospice for their care and compassion and keeping her comfortable through her last days.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 3, 2019