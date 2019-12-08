|
|
CAROL MARIAN NICHOLS
January 6, 1934 - November 29, 2019
Carol passed away peacefully with family members by her side in her home in San Diego.
Carol was born in Cleveland, Ohio where she graduated from nursing school. She met her husband at Cleveland City Hospital, they married in 1955.
Carol loved to play tennis and was active in the local Bakersfield tennis community.
Carol is survived by her husband, Dr. James F. Nichols; children, Gayle (Nichols) Adler, Gregory Nichols, and Nancy (Nichols) Curry; daughter in law, Telma Nichols; sons in law, Christian Curry and George Adler; and grandchildren, Alexander and Anelisa Nichols.
Services and internment will be held at St. Mary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Avon, Ohio, in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her memory.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 8, 2019