CAROL PATTERSON
July 30, 1954 - April 8, 2019
Carol Patterson born, July 30, 1954 in Bakersfield, CA., passed away on April 8, 2019. Carol went to heaven peacefully at home after a 2 month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Carol was a strong and caring woman who loved and lived life to the fullest. She would tell people all the time how she loved life. Carol was a successful manicurist in Bakersfield for 30 years. She loved the conversations she would have with her clients and made a lot of lifelong friends. Carol enjoyed camping with her husband and dogs. One of her favorite activities included feeding the homeless. Carol never wanted anyone to be hungry. In her final days, Carol was at peace with her life's journey.
She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband Michael Patterson, son and daughter in law; Randall Jr and Mary Salmon, daughter and son in law Judy and Robert Neumann. Grand children; Randi, Harleigh, Robbi, Dawson and Mallie and a host of great grandchildren, other loving relatives and friends.
Celebration of life will be held April 27 at 2505 Bernice Dr. in Bakersfield CA, at 1pm. One of Carol's last requests was to have a celebration of life party at her home with lots of purple balloons. Purple was her favorite color. The family is asking instead of flowers each person bring a bouquet of purple balloons or make a donation in Carol's honor to the . The family would like to thank you for the out pouring messages and prayers you have sent.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 11, 2019