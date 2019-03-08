|
CAROL PETRINI
September 20, 1938 - March 2, 2019
Lavonia "Carol" Petrini went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 2, 2019. She left us very suddenly due to a massive heart attack. She was 80 years old.
Carol was born on September 20, 1938 to Joseph and Goldie (Tipton) Campbell in Morton, Texas. Shortly after her birth, the dust bowl migration moved the family around the southern states and eventually out to California where they landed in Earlimart. Carol attended Delano High School, where she excelled and graduated a year early at the tender age of 16. She attended Porterville College and then graduated from Fresno State with a Bachelor's degree. She then attained a lifetime teaching credential and taught elementary school for over 20 years. Once she retired from teaching, she acquired her real estate license for the family business and later became a loan officer.
Carol met the love of her life and soul mate, Louie Petrini on a blind date while attending Porterville College. After a brief courtship, they married on August 6, 1960 at St Joseph Catholic Church here in Bakersfield. They had a truly wonderful life together built on a strong foundation of love. She was very involved in community organizations and school functions. She was the leader of Cawelo 4-H for many years, a member of the women's chapter of the ICF and the Red Hat Society. She was a dedicated parishioner of OLPH church and never missed a Sunday mass in her earlier years. She loved to read, bake, crochet and garden. She was an avid sports fan and especially loved watching her children and later grandchildren play sports. "Nannie" as she was affectionately named by her grandchildren, never missed an event they were a part of. She was always their #1 fan and loved cheering them on. Holidays were always very special to Carol. It was important to her that everyone get together. Her home was always warm and inviting to anyone and everyone.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Louie Petrini; daughter, Teresa Petrini, sons and their wives, Greg (Elizabeth) Petrini, Michael (Debbie) Petrini, and Joseph (Shannon) Petrini. Grandchildren, Suzanne (Andrew) Taylor, Darren (Tiffany) Hauser, Ryan (Brianne) Hauser, Marco, Maci, Dominic, Dante, Gino, Isabella, Ilaria, and Carla Petrini. Her precious great-grandchildren, Matix and Nixon Hauser, Grayson and Brexton Taylor and Bayler Hauser. Her adoring siblings, sister, Sue (Jerry) Porter; brother, Joe (Jana) Campbell and their families.
Thank you to all of our close family and dear friends who have reached out in our time of despair and have rushed to our sides. This is truly a devastating loss to our family. We are only comforted knowing she is now with our Lord and Savior.
Rosary will be recited at 9:30am, Monday, March 11th with mass of the Christian burial following at 10:00am at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 900 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304. Monsignor Craig Harrison will officiate her final journey.