CAROLYN ANN (MCCLARREN) ELLIS
October 29, 1930 - July 4, 2019
Carolyn Ann Ellis was born on October 29, 1930 to Lydia and Fred McClarren in Warner, Oklahoma. She went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019 in Fresno, California.
Carolyn graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1947. She married Richard Ellis in 1949 in Los Angeles, California. She taught English at Actis Jr. High and Thompson Jr. High. Carolyn also served as a Bible Study Fellowship discussion leader for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lydia and Fred McClarren and her husband Richard Ellis in 2016. She is survived by her two daughters Debbie Penner and Cheryl Fischer: her grandchildren Nicholas (Melissa) Penner, Ryan (Molly) Penner, Matthew Penner, Paul Otterbein, Heidi (Kyle) Baraniuk, Holly (Clayton) Range, and Chris (Kayla) Fischer; and ten great grandchildren Carson, Madison, Joe, Nathan, Mily, Brady, Eva, James, Lily, and Silas.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Reedley Cemetery at 10:30am. A reception will follow at Palm Village at 11:30am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 10, 2019