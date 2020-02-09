|
CAROLYN RUTH OWENS BRYANT
July 21, 1949 - January 26, 2020
Carolyn Ruth Owens Bryant, born July 21, 1949, in Duncan, Oklahoma, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2020, after a brief illness.
Carolyn is survived by her two sons, Bruce Bryant and wife Michele, and Alan Bryant, of Bakersfield, the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Dylan, Naythan, Adrianne, Chris, and Ashton, 2 great-grandchildren, and cousins Phillip, Dawn, Scott, Karen and Konny Boyd. Carolyn is also survived by her long-time companion, Kenneth Bishop, his daughter Nina and the entire Bishop family; and very special friend, Jana Bryant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll Berry Owens and Ruby Ruth Welch.
Carolyn was extremely hard working throughout her life. She was Kitchen Controller/Supervisor for Hearthstone, Housekeeping Supervisor & Event Set-Up Coordinator for Rio Bravo Resort, and Branch Manager for Java Jazz.
Sons, Bruce and Alan were Carolyn's world! She dearly loved all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many other family and friends. Carolyn had an outrageously contagious sense of humor and a distinctively unique laugh. She was loyal, dependable, reliable, quick-witted, and was a no-nonsense take-charge kind of person. Carolyn will be deeply missed by family and friends and we will all await the opportunity to rejoice when we meet again.
A Celebration of Life Open House is planned for Sunday, February 16, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the home of Bruce Bryant, 7806 Live Oak Way, Bakersfield.