CAROLYN ANN (GRIMES) SANDERS

1942 - 2020 Carolyn was born in Delano, California on March 22, 1942 to Carl and Mildred Grimes. She graduated from Delano High School and then went on to attend College of Sequoias and Point Loma Nazarene College (formerly Pasadena College) where she earned her bachelor's degree to become a schoolteacher. Carolyn spent her career at Earlimart Elementary School where she rarely missed a day of work. She was committed to her students, but most of all she loved her daughters, DeeDee and Kim. We were lucky to have a mom as strong and determined as she was. She provided a solid foundation and a love for God that we carried with us in our own adult lives. Carolyn was a member of The Church of the Nazarene in Delano where she served in many roles that included the church Pianist. Carolyn taught herself to play the piano at a young age and spent many hours in her living room practicing for the next church service. Carolyn moved to Bakersfield after she retired from teaching. She eventually moved to the Brookdale Senior Living community where she met many friends and fully enjoyed the last few years of life. Carolyn passed away on April 4, 2020. Carolyn is survived by her daughters Dee Dee Scheer and son-in-law Mike, Kim Powers and son-in-law John. Grandsons Jake, Zachary, Braden, and Ben. Carolyn is also survived by her sister, Jacque Miller. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Charlyn Rice.



