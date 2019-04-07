|
CAROLYN SUE SMITH
1946 - 2019
Carolyn Sue (Jenkins) Smith was born May 9, 1946 in San Mateo, CA to Harold and Shirley Jenkins and entered heaven on March 31, 2019 at the age of 72 years.
Carolyn, lovingly referred to as "Little Mama", was one of four girls born to two educators and raised in Livermore, CA. Her father's most valuable lesson was to teach her to use words as her greatest strength. She loved painting, making various arts and crafts, playing music, and spirited debates. She also had a passion for science starting at a very young age.
Carolyn met the love of her life, Kenric, at Hancock College in Santa Maria, CA. Their first date was over a cup of coffee. She knew right away he was the one for her! They married May 22, 1965, and started a family. Carolyn loved being a full time homemaker and mother to their 4 children, and for many years she helped with their trucking business. The family had lots of fun camping and traveling with their trailer. Carolyn enjoyed her first trip to Europe this last December to Greece.
Carolyn is preceded in death by parents, Harold and Shirley Jenkins. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Kenric Smith; daughters, Andrea Smith and Stephanie Rubio; daughter and son-in-law, Damar and Jose Saavedra; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Alma Smith; and son, Boyd Smith; grandchildren, Jonathan, Rebekah, and Dominick Rubio; Christopher, fiance Lauren, and Victoria Saavedra; Sophia, Cassie, Miranda, and Josephine Smith; Cali Smith; great grandchildren, Ethan and Aryia; as well as sisters, Evelyn, Marilyn, and Jacquelyn and many cherished family members.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5 - 8 pm at Basham & Lara Funeral Care, 343 State Ave., Shafter, CA. Funeral Service will be at The Garden, 900 22nd St. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:30 am with reception to follow.