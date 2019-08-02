Home

Carrie Jeannette Mclaughlin

Carrie Jeannette Mclaughlin Obituary

CARRIE JEANNETTE MCLAUGHLIN
December 20, 1922 - July 30, 2019

Carrie Jeannette McLaughlin was the third of nine children born to J.O. and Maude L. Hunter on Culpepper Mountain in Arkansas. Her parents instilled a love of learning and a strong work ethic in all their children.

Net, as she was known to those privileged to love her, graduated from Southeast Missouri State Teachers College (now University) in Cape Girardeau, MO and began a sixty plus year teaching career. After teaching in Missouri for ten years, she took a leap of faith and accepted a teaching position with the Bakersfield City Schools, teaching all fifty years at Pioneer Drive Elementary, Room Four, Second Grade. She loved "her little kids" and they loved her. She was honored as the Bakersfield City Schools Teacher of the Year before retiring...even retirement couldn't keep her out the classroom as she went on to "sub" for an additional ten years.

Her most loved role in life was as Nana to her grandsons, Quinn, Tate, Ty, and Colt Salazar...and then as Nana to her great-grandchildren.

Net is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Dr. Ovid N. Hunter and Jerry Dale Hunter, her sisters Bonnie Bess and LaNora Shrum, her husband Robert W. McLaughlin, and her much loved grandson, Colt Jake Salazar.

She is survived by her brothers Clark Hunter and Doyne Hunter, sisters Ella Jo Dickneite and Billie Hunt, daughter Cathy A. Salazar, her grandsons Quinn Salazar, Tate (April) Salazar, Ty (Heather) Salazar, and her great-grandchildren Rose, Drew, and Story Salazar.

Thank you to Sherwood Elderly Facility Care and their wonderful staff, Judith, Roxana, Laydin, and Guadalupe for loving Nana as their own.

Viewing is scheduled for Friday, August 3, 6-8 p.m. and graveside services Tuesday, August 6, 10:00 a.m., Hillcrest Cemetery.

To honor Nana, please buy a backpack, fill it with school supplies, and give it to a child and tell them how much their teacher loves them. We love you, Nana!

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 2, 2019
