Catalina Carrillo
CATALINA HERNANDEZ CARRILLO
January 16 1924 - November 5th, 2020

On November 5th, 2020, our beloved grandmother, Catalina Hernandez Carrillo, 96, closed her eyes and entered eternal rest, where she was greeted by her late husband (her Viejo) Mike L. Carrillo and her two sons, Mike Jr. and Porfirio (Pete).

Predeceased by her parents, Santiago and Herlinda, and brothers Tommy, Gilbert, Santiago, and Raymond.

She is survived by her siblings (Gilbert, Lupe, Luisa, Terre, Linda, and Ramona), 6 grandchildren (Michael, David, Sandra, Adrienne, Christopher, and Jeffrey), 9 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. Our family thanks her caretakers Toni and Fernando for always taking good care of her.

Heartbroken she is no longer with us; we are still blessed with a wonderful legacy of countless memories - she will live forever in our hearts.

Services to be held at Delano Mortuary on November 13, 2020. Private viewing at 8:30 a.m., public viewing at 9:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment at North Kern Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all gather together safely.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
