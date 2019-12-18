|
CATHERINE ANSOLABEHERE
October 11, 1925 - December 15, 2019
Rosary will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Greenlawn Mortuary, Northeast, at 6:30pm, and Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. Francis Catholic Church, 900 H Street for Catherine Ansolabehere, 94, who entered into eternal life surrounded by her loving family.
Catherine was born in Bakersfield, California on October 11, 1925 and was the second of five children born to Louis and Grace Ermigarat.
Mother was a 1944 graduate of Kern Union High School. In 1938 Mother met the love of her life, Fred Ansolabehere, at a dance at the Rainbow Gardens where her father was playing the drums. On September 28, 1946, Mother and Daddy married at St. Francis Catholic Church. Together, they built a beautiful life and worked to reach their dreams. She dedicated her life to raising their children and built their foundation of faith. Mother and Daddy were in business with his brother, John 5 and wife Marie, in J&F Sheep Company. In the early 70's they continued running the business after his brother's retirement. They worked hard to create a wonderful life for their 5 children, Patricia, Marguerite, Marilou, Janet and Fred Jr. They were married for 48 years until Daddy's death in 1994.
Mother devoted her life to God and family, which shone through her sparkling eyes, infectious laugh, and warm smile. She generously gave her time to causes close to her heart - her parish, as a member of the Christ the King Ladies Guild, California Woolgrowers Association, and the Kern County Woolgrowers Auxiliary - "Bo-Peeps". Mother was incredibly proud of her Basque Heritage, and was an Honorary member of the Kern County Basque Club. The sound of the accordion put a bounce in her step that vibrated through her heart and shoulders and lite up her beautiful smile.
Mother is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred Ansolabehere, her daughter, Patricia Bernal and husband Francisco, her parents Louis Ermigarat and Grace Etcheverry, her brothers and sisters-in-law; John and Anita Ermigarat, Pete and Eva Ermigarat, James and Josephine Ermigarat, John and Marie Ansolabehere, Marcel and Marguerite Bernatine, Pascal and Mary Eyherabide, Pete Ansolabehere, and her godsons, Louis Ray Ermigarat and Stephen Ermigarat.
She is survived by her children Marguerite Ansolabehere, Marilou (Jesus) Onaindia, Janet (Victor) Barreneche , Fred (Barbara) Ansolabehere Jr. and brother Raymond (Judy) Ermigarat and sister-in-law Alice Ansolabehere. Grandchildren, Linda Bernal and fiance Jose, Kathy (Victor) Pierce, Megan (Alex) Wickizer, Mallory (Brett) Harmon, Kristie Onaindia and John, Dominic Oniaindia and Trisha, Nicholas (Kristen) Onaindia, Vic Barreneche, Philip (Lexie) Barreneche, Michael Barreneche and Ashley, Andrew Ansolabehere and Amber, Kevin Ansolabehere, and Thomas Ansolabehere; 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Specials thanks to her loving caregivers, Lance, Gloria and Mary and to her dear neighbor Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Christ the King Building Fund or Saint Vincent DePaul.
Mother and Daddy thank you for a good life. We love you!