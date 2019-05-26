|
CATHERINE ELLEN HLUZA
1932 - 2019
Catherine Hluza passed on May 9, 2019 at age 86. Mom was born August 30, 1932 to Herbert and Catherine Kelly. She was raised in Taft on the North/General American lease. She leaves behind her son Bill Hluza (Cyndee); daughter Linda Gwinn (Bob); grandchildren Megan Anderson (Eric), Christine Mitchell (David), Ryan Hluza, Garrett Gwinn; great grandchildren Teagan, Kaden, and Jack Anderson. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Al Hluza, her brother Jim Kelly and sister-in-law Giuli Kelly.
Mom graduated from Taft High School and Bakersfield College. She married AG Hluza on October 2, 1954. They enjoyed chili cook-offs and hosting large parties doing all the gourmet cooking. They loved family trips to Texas and watching Texas A&M football games with mom still watching every game last season. Mom was faithful to her church St Francis for 60 years where she taught 2nd grade religion classes for several years. She was a member of St Margaret Mary Young Ladies Institute for 32 years.
Mom had a long career with the Kern High School District at West High for 35 years. She served the California School Employee Association as Chapter President, Chapter Vice President, Chapter Chief Job Steward and numerous leadership positions for 30 years. On the state level she had been Budget Chairperson, Resolution Committee Chairperson, and Regional Representative. She received several awards for her dedicated service including a proclamation from then California State Governor Gray Davis.
We will forever miss her love, family meals, and warm hospitality.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 10:00 a.m., Union Cemetery Holy Cross area. Lunch following at Sol Y Luna.
Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 26, 2019