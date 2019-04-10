Home

Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
Cathie Gullett
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathie Lynn Gullett


CATHIE LYNN GULLETT
December 25, 1954 - April 5, 2019

Our loving mother and wife Cathie Lynn Gullett, 64 of Bakersfield, California, went to sleep in Jesus on April 5, 2019.

Cathie was born in Portland TN, on December 25, 1954. She graduated from Bakersfield Adventist Academy. She married her classmate Bill Gullett on July 8, 1979; they were married 39 wonderful years.

Cathie worked as registrar for Bakersfield Adventist Academy for 21 years.

Cathie is survived by her husband Bill; sisters, Connie and Cherie (Craig); sons, Patrick and Ryan (Lindsey).

The graveside service will be held at 10:00am on April 19, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pr. Daniel Petsch of Bakersfield Hillcrest SDA Church will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Bakersfield Adventist Academy in honor of Cathie. The family of Cathie Gullett wishes to thank Hoffmann Hospice for their assistance and support.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 10, 2019
