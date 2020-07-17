CATHLEEN LUELLA (TAYLOR) GRIFFIN

April 14, 1929 - June 28, 2020

Cathleen Luella (Taylor) Griffin, a long-time resident of Bakersfield, CA, entered eternal life on June 28, 2020, at the age of 91.

Catie was born in San Diego, California on April 14, 1929 to Willard Buren Taylor and Evelyn Viola (Shugar) Taylor. She was the first of four children born to Willard and Evelyn, arriving 14 minutes before her twin sister Colleen. She was raised in several San Joaquin Valley communities, including the Saucelito District of Alila Township (near Terra Bella) and Pixley, before her parents settled in Lindsay.

Catie attended Lindsay High School where she was a member of the tennis team and held the office of the Girls League President. In the 9th grade she was honored as the "Victory Queen" because so many friends of the family bought war bonds and stamps in her name during World War II. Dancing was a favorite high school pastime. In her junior year, Catie met her future husband Thomas Clyde Griffin when he was cast as the male lead in the play, Plane Crazy , with Catie as his leading lady. Tom once recalled that during their senior year "Cate," as he lovingly referred to her, contracted Valley Fever-which meant that she was forced to curtail her many activities and could only date him in the afternoon.

In 1951 Catie graduated from Kaiser Permanente Hospital School of Nursing in Oakland, California as a Registered Nurse. Within a week of her graduation she married Tom, who had just graduated from Stanford University. Their whirlwind engagement and marriage had all the ingredients of a classic wartime romance. With Tom having enlisted in the Marine Corps, the couple honeymooned briefly on the central coast of California before he shipped out for Parris Island, South Carolina.

When Tom began officer candidate school in Quantico, Virginia, Catie joined him there. She often looked back on the months they spent living off base in Fredericksburg, Virginia as some of the happiest days of her life.

While Tom was serving in the Korean Conflict, Catie returned home to a nursing job at the Lindsay Hospital. Eric John, the first of the three Griffin children, was born in 1953. During the four months she worked as an R.N., Catie had to hire five different babysitters. With that, she decided to stay at home to raise her children. Cathleen (Cathy) Taylor joined Eric on their mother's birthday in 1955, with Jennifer (Jenny) Colleen arriving in 1956.

With Eric, Cathy, and Jenny in school, Catie served with the College Heights Parent Teacher Association and as a Cub Scout Den Mother. A mom thoroughly devoted to her kids, she supported them in various activities ranging from instrumental and vocal music to tennis and horseback riding lessons, sometimes sitting for hours to watch her girls ride. After she and Tom became members of Fruitvale Community Church (now known as RiverLakes Community Church) in the mid-1960s, Catie served as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship while her children participated in the Christian youth program Campus Life.

Once her teenagers were out of the house, Catie was able to spend time playing golf and tennis at the Bakersfield Country Club. She also enjoyed her sewing club and ladies' bridge group, as well as taking tropical golf excursions with the love of her life. After Tom's passing in 1986, Catie dedicated the rest of her life to supporting and encouraging her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, participating in their many activities and hosting family holiday gatherings.

While continuing to play golf and tennis well into her eighties, Catie spent many hours reading, sewing, and watching Dodger baseball. She also became a steadfast member of the RiverLakes Community Church"Cheerleaders" widows' group and a faithful prayer chain volunteer, activities to which she remained devoted until quite recently. Virtually all of Catie's friends and family members agree that she led exemplary Christian life and truly was a servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ-still Catie once confessed, "playing golf almost taught me to swear."

In addition to her husband Tom, Catie was predeceased by her both of her parents, her twin sister Colleen Taylor Hillberg, and her brothers Willard (Bill) Taylor and Thomas Taylor.

Survivors include her 3 children and their spouses: son Eric (Kathi) Griffin, and daughters Cathy (Rob) Fairman and Jenny (Jerry) Crossman; 10 grandchildren: Courtney (Kevin) Bartell, Andrew Crossman, Stephanie (Joshua) Scurlock, Bert (Adrienne) Fairman, Rachel Fairman, Anna Fairman, Christine Brebes, Marc (Kathryn) Halling, Brianne (Marcus) McCabe, Karin Hanson; 24 great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.

Catie's family is extremely grateful for the care and concern lavished upon her by the owners and staff at Arcadia Family Care (Catie's "other yellow house"). Many special thanks to Jasmin, Jerry, Annie, and Neil and to her care team from Hoffman Hospice. Catie was living in the best possible place during these uncertain pandemic riddled times.

A private family service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield, where Catie will be laid to rest beside her husband Tom. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to RiverLakes Community Church "Cheerleaders," 4301 Calloway Dr., Bakersfield, CA 93312, or CRU (Campus Crusade for Christ), P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222.