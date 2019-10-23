|
CECIL ROYCE ZIMMERMAN
August 23, 1941 - October 13, 2019
Cecil Royce Zimmerman, 78, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
Cecil was born in Delano, California on August 23, 1941 to Cecil Zimmerman Sr. and Mary Zimmerman. He and his sister, Cecilia House, were raised on a small farm on Petersen Rd. in McFarland, California. Life on the farm taught Cecil a tremendous work ethic; he enjoyed working on the farm, operating equipment, turning wrenches and raising crops. His most noteworthy skill, welding, was also learned at a young age on the farm. This skill soon became one of his life's greatest passions and eventually turned into a lifelong career. At a young age, Cecil enjoyed farming and the hard work that it required so he took a job with the McFarland Crop Dusters, where he learned numerous skills that he would carry with him throughout his life. With the knowledge he gained, he began a career path in welding on a rig in Kern County.
In 1972, he began courting the love of his life Kathleen Elena Cole (Kathy Zimmerman) and later married her on May 5, 1973 in Delano, California. Cecil and Kathy were married for 45 years before her passing on October 15, 2018. At the time of their marriage, Cecil and Kathy were living in San Jose, California where Cecil began his career as a welding instructor at Welding Trade School. Upon their return home to Delano, Cecil began working as a welding instructor at Delano High School's North Kern Vocational Training Center. During his 35-year tenure at Delano High School, Cecil taught many young men and women how to weld. To Cecil, learning a trade was the most beneficial skill for young men and women. He was a very tough teacher who constantly emphasized his belief that you only got out of things what you are willing to put in.
Cecil was known by most as a welding teacher, but he was also a real estate investor. He and his wife, Kathy, began investing in real estate as soon as they were married; together they operated multiple real estate investment companies for the entirety of their lives. Kathy did the bookwork, and Cecil did the maintenance on their properties. Cecil would rise early every morning, put in a days work teaching welding at Delano High School, and work on the rentals until dark. After returning home from a long 10- 14 hour day, Cecil loved cooking and spending time with his wife and three sons.
With many interests in life, some of Cecil's most beloved past times included welding, fishing and hunting. He even found a way to combine them by building his own 10x30 houseboat which he fished from for many years. Cecil always worked hard, but he made sure to take time for himself and his family. He would work long hours so that he could take his sons and friends fishing on the weekends. The local general store even had "Cecil's Wall of Fishing" where he would put up pictures of his prized catches.
Cecil is survived by his sister, Cecila House, his three sons, Cecil Zimmerman II, Michael Zimmerman, Matthew Zimmerman (Sarah Zimmerman) and his 7 grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hoffman Hospice Home of Bakersfield, California for caring for Dad at the end of his journey. Our beloved father, grandfather and friend will be deeply missed by all.