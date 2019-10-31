Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
View Map

Cecily Patricia (Tkac) Waterman


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecily Patricia (Tkac) Waterman Obituary

CECILY PATRICIA (TKAC) WATERMAN
February 27, 1952 - October 23, 2019

Cecily Patricia (Tkac) Waterman, 67, of Bakersfield, California, passed away October 23, 2019.

Cecily joins her parents Victor and Patricia Tkac and brother, Jeffrey Tkac in Heaven. She is survived by her three children, Matthew Waterman (Kylee), Ashley Anchordoquy (Michael) and Megan Waterman, as well as her five grandchildren McKenna, Jake, Sadie, Adele and Luke. She is also survived by her siblings, Terry Vokos (Peter), Jon Tkac (Wendy) and Suzanne Carver (Craig). In addition, she will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Cecily loved the outdoors. Some of her fondest memories were made with her family in Sunriver, Oregon and Carpinteria, California. An avid competitor, you could often find her on the tennis court, playing bridge with her mom and sisters or cheering on her children at endless sporting events.

With an incredible sense of empathy, Cecily was always rooting for the underdog. Through her compassion and caring, she touched the lives of many in a home that was always open. Her children were the light of her life and what she often cited as her greatest accomplishments.

Cecily will be greatly missed and celebrated by all those that loved her. For those who wish to honor Cecily, a memorial service will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home in the Chapel Building A, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI).

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -