CECILY PATRICIA (TKAC) WATERMAN
February 27, 1952 - October 23, 2019
Cecily Patricia (Tkac) Waterman, 67, of Bakersfield, California, passed away October 23, 2019.
Cecily joins her parents Victor and Patricia Tkac and brother, Jeffrey Tkac in Heaven. She is survived by her three children, Matthew Waterman (Kylee), Ashley Anchordoquy (Michael) and Megan Waterman, as well as her five grandchildren McKenna, Jake, Sadie, Adele and Luke. She is also survived by her siblings, Terry Vokos (Peter), Jon Tkac (Wendy) and Suzanne Carver (Craig). In addition, she will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
Cecily loved the outdoors. Some of her fondest memories were made with her family in Sunriver, Oregon and Carpinteria, California. An avid competitor, you could often find her on the tennis court, playing bridge with her mom and sisters or cheering on her children at endless sporting events.
With an incredible sense of empathy, Cecily was always rooting for the underdog. Through her compassion and caring, she touched the lives of many in a home that was always open. Her children were the light of her life and what she often cited as her greatest accomplishments.
Cecily will be greatly missed and celebrated by all those that loved her. For those who wish to honor Cecily, a memorial service will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home in the Chapel Building A, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI).
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 31, 2019