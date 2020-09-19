1/1
Celia (Sally) Navarrete
CELIA (SALLY) NAVARRETE
July 8, 1954 - September 17, 2020

With our deepest sadness we announce the passing of Celia (Sally) Navarrete on 9/17/2020. She was born 7/8/1954 in Olton, Texas and resided in Bakersfield, Ca.

Sally was a loving wife of 48 years, a giving Mother, and an amazing Grandmother. Mom was a loving and giving person to all that knew her.

Her children and grandchildren meant more to her than life itself. She loved the endless phone conversations she had with them. There was nothing Mom wouldn't do for her grandbabies.

You would find Mom every Thursday at the clubhouse playing Bingo and Rumi Cube with her buddies. We knew not to ask for a babysitter that day!

Mom had a unique way of doing things that we all loved. Our Mom will be truly missed by all.

She is home with the Lord. This is not a Goodbye, but a see you soon.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 19, 2020.
