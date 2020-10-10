Chaline Mackessy

Charline Elaine Holt Mackessy

October 1, 1921 - September 20, 2020

Our mother, Charline Elaine Holt Mackessy, passed away on September 20, 2020 at the age of 98, eleven days short of her 99th birthday. Charline was born October 1, 1921 in Taft, California to Charles K. and Lyda Holt. Charline was one of three girls who lived a rich full life with her sisters Helen and Winifred in Taft, Santa Barbara and on Round Mountain. Charline attended and graduated from Kern County Union High School and it was there she met John Mackessy. After graduation Charline attended the California College of the Arts in Oakland, California and Rudolph Schaefer School of Design in San Francisco, California while John was attending Stanford University. After John's graduation they married in 1940 and moved back to Bakersfield when John began flying with Pan American World Airways. During the war, Charline used her talent and training as an artist to design war saving guides for the Bakersfield Californian and did map drafting for the Federal government.

Charline went on to be an accomplished fashion illustrator for Brock's Department Store, Christine's Boutique, Sullivan's Dress Shop and Judds Specialty Shop. She designed catalogs and illustrated the latest fashions which were published in the Bakersfield Californian for more than 20 years. Some of her most beautiful illustrations were exhibited at Brookdale Senior Living when she was a resident.

In addition to being a talented artist, Charline was an avid pilot who fell in love with flying when her husband suggested she learn to land their airplane "just in case". She took the challenge and became a licensed VFR and IFR rated pilot. Charline became a member of the Ninety Nines -The International Organization of Women Pilots--and participated in many air races with fellow Ninety Niners, even allowing John to join in the fun!

Charline had a long full life and, in addition to her art and flying, she loved playing tennis at the Bakersfield Racquet Club where John and Charline were long time members. She also was a member of the Assistance League of Bakersfield and her daughter and granddaughter were Assisteens in high school.

Charline spent the last year of her life at Spruce Gardens in Bakersfield with compassionate caregivers who lovingly looked after her. Our heartfelt love and thank you to her steadfast and longtime caregiver, Luisa Ornelas, who patiently and tenderly supported her when she was in most need. We also want to express our sincere appreciation to Jean Schamblin and her staff, Bea, Carolina, Bertha, Lois, Hope and Maria. Their gentleness and love made Charline's final days bearable and we deeply thank them.

She is survived by her son, John Patrick Mackessy, wife Lesa, her daughter Alison Mackessy Cabell, husband Nick, grandson Ben Cabell, wife Nicole, grandson Patrick Cabell, granddaughter Sydney Mackessy McDermott, husband Philip, great grandsons Seamus and Kieran Cabell and great granddaughter Audrey Elaine McDermott. In addition, she is survived by nephew Phillip Vedder, nieces Noel Hensley, Joan Lindsey and their respective families.

Most importantly Charline loved her family and all four generations have such happy memories of gathering together on many special occasions. She was fortunate to know her great grandchildren and for the to know her. As her niece, Joan Lindsey said, and she speaks for all of us, " She was an absolutely lovely, lovely woman".

We will miss our Mom and Gram dearly.

For those who wish to make a contribution in Charline's name, please consider the Assistance League of Bakersfield or the Bakersfield Museum of Art.