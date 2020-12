CHARLENA WILEY

Sep. 20, 1936 - Nov. 9, 2020

Charlena Wiley was born September 20th 1936 and her passing was November 9th 2020.

Viewing will be at Rucker's Mortuary on Tuesday December 1st from 4-7 pm Charlenas home going service will be at New First Community 1400 East Planz Rd.

Service will be held outside at 10:30am and will be limited to family and close friends.