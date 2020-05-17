CHARLENE B. SANFORD

November 24, 1932 - May 9, 2020 Our beloved mother and grandmother, Charlene Sanford went to Heaven on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1932 in Winsboro, Texas to Charles Vernon Bruton and Edna Lucille Bruton. Charlene was an only child. At age 11, Charlene's family moved to Bakersfield, CA where she attended Standard School and then graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1950. Charlene then attended the University of Redlands and earned a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies. Charlene grew up attending the First Baptist Church of Bakersfield. She sang in the choir, played the bells and taught Sunday School. She was also an accomplished piano player. In 1954, Charlene married the love of her life George Sanford. She then began her teaching career in the Standard School District. She taught elementary school for over 20 years and loved her job, the students and the many friends and colleagues she met along the way. George and Charlene had three children, David, Donnie and Diana. She was an incredible mother in every way. In 2001, after retirement, George and Charlene moved to Morro Bay, CA. They enjoyed traveling, especially to San Francisco, Lake Tahoe and cruising to various places. They loved spending time with their children and grandchildren and their two dogs, Annie and Cinnamon. In 2006, George became ill and was moved to a care facility. Charlene visited him every single day until his death in 2009. They shared a unique love that was truly special. This June they would have been married 66 years. Charlene continued living in Morro Bay until 2016 when she moved to San Luis Obispo to live with her daughter and son-in-law. It was a cherished time for all. She taught her family how to love deeply and unconditionally; to love God and one another. She will be greatly missed. Charlene is survived by her three children, David Sanford (Kathy), Don Sanford (Berta), Diana Knauer (Chris); 6 grandchildren, Brandon Sanford (Kelly), Melissa Taylor (Dusty), Jordan and Sydney Knauer, Katie Shipe (Jason), Carly Strauss (Marc) and their mother, Shirley Sanford; and 7 great grandchildren. A small family service is planned for Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store