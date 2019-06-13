|
CHARLENE GAIL NERI
November 29, 1978 - May 30, 2019
Charlene Gail Neri, 40, passed away suddenly on May 30, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1978 in Bakersfield, CA. Charlene was raised in McFarland, CA, graduating from McFarland High School in 1996 where she participated in volleyball, basketball and softball. Charlene was employed by Grimmway Farms for the past 19 years.
Charlene met Felipe Neri in 2007 and they were married in September of 2009. She was a wonderful devoted mother to Caleb (5) and Brandon (3).
Charlene had a great sense of humor and was loved by everyone she met. Her infectious smile and warm heart would brighten any day. Charlene loved God and was a member of Valley Bible Fellowship in Bakersfield. She loved her family and friends, cooking, Christian music and helping others.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Felipe; sons Caleb and Brandon; father, Gary Hurst of McFarland; mother, Margaret Palmerin (Luis); brother, Bruce Hurst (Maribel) of Bakersfield; sisters, Nayeli and Nicole Palmerin; grandmother, Maria Ballesteros, and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Kern River Family Mortuary, 1900 N. Chester, Bakersfield on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from June 13 to June 16, 2019