|
CHARLES ALVIN BREHMER
June 10, 1937 - October 30, 2019
Reverend Charles Alvin Brehmer (Chuck), loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, pastor and friend, was called home to Heaven on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Chuck was born June 10, 1937, in Hopkins, Minnesota to Alvin and Dorothea (Meier) Brehmer. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Hopkins. After attending Concordia College, St. Paul, he graduated from Concordia Senior College, Ft. Wayne, and then continued on to Concordia Seminary, St. Louis where he received his Master of Divinity in 1962. While serving as a missionary, Chuck continued his education, receiving an MA in Linguistics from UCLA in 1968. He served as a missionary in Nigeria among the Bokyi people, as an administrator with Lutheran Bible Translators, and as a pastor with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod for forty years.
On August 13, 1960 he married the love of his life, Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Haerther. Chuck is survived by his sister Lois Brehmer, daughter Juli Blanke (Jonathan) and two sons Charles (Graciela) and Jeremy (Wendy), his grandchildren Sarah, Joel, Luisa, Veronica, Caruso, brother-in-law Roger, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Lou, his parents, and son Teddy.
Chuck centered his life on sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ. He was a giant in his children's eyes, a lover of people, and an avid baseball fan. He walked humbly with God.
We will miss him so. Well done, good and faithful servant! To God be all glory and honor.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 8th at 1 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4500 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA. Memorials may be given to Lutheran Bible Translators in Concordia, MO or Bakersfield Homeless Center.