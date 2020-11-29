CHARLES WILLIAM BAKER

September 14, 1933 - November 17,2020

Charles was born in Melvin, Iowa on September 14, 1933 to parents Joe and Gertrude (Van Engen) Baker. He was the youngest of 6 children. He proudly served his country during the Korean war as a US Marine from 1952 to 1955. He served as an intelligence analyst for a reconnaissance company in Korea.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Ethel Marie Baker, who has patiently been waiting for him in Heaven since 2005. He is survived by his children, Charles Baker Jr and wife Jeanne of Paso Robles, Ca, Dennis Baker and wife Karen of Bakersfield, Ca, and daughter Trudy McDanell of Columbus, MS. Seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. There are numerous extended family members and friends who considered him a Dad and Grandpa too. He enjoyed them all from sporting events to school plays and graduations. He could be tough if he had to be but mostly, he was a soft teddy bear whose belly would bounce when he laughed, which was often. He loved the Lord and all his church families through the years, and everyone loved him. Dad, Grandpa and Papa Baker, you will be missed.

Services will be held at Greenlawn SW, 2739 Panama Lane Bakersfield, Ca. 93313 in the Celebration of Life Center Bldg. D. at 2pm. Visitation will be November 30, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm