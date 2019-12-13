|
CHARLES BUCKNER
1937 - 2019
Charles Buckner, 82, passed away, December 7, 2019 at his home in Santa Clarita, California. Charles was born June 13, 1937 in Ratcliff, Arkansas and resided in California for 71 years. He grew up in Wasco, California where he met his wife and life-long partner of 63 years, Lilellen.
Charles was a KFC Franchisee in the Central California area for 41 years. His work ethic was admired and imitated by many he employed over the years. He took great pride in knowing his restaurants were the first job for many beginning their own careers and strived to instill in them the principles that would help them succeed. He was a man of great faith, integrity and character. His faith lead him to support many causes over the years including building churches, contributing to orphanages and numerous other worthy organizations. The name of his company, Joint Heirs Food Corporation, was founded on the scripture Romans 8:17, which God has richly blessed.
Charles is survived by his wife Lilellen Buckner. He is also survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Dave McWhorter, Karla and Scott Cedarleaf and Krista and Marty Stowell; as well as fifteen grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday December 16th, 11:00 a.m. at Wool Growers restaurant, 620 East 19th Street, Bakersfield, California 93305. Pastor Rusty George will officiate and lunch will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 13, 2019