CHARLES CLAY HORACE

November 9, 1924 - August 19, 2020

Charlie is now reunited with Jean his wife of 70 years and oldest son Brooks Horace.

Born in Los Angeles to Gloranna and Ernest Brooks Horace. Graduated from Beverly Hills High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. He trained to become a fighter pilot during WW II. While in the service he married Jean Fox in Corpus Christi, TX on January 31, 1945. He was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Lieutenant J.G. Flying became a passion for the rest of his life.

After his discharge they moved back to California where he graduated from USC with a degree as a Petroleum Engineer. Charlie joined Oxy in 1959 as chief engineer becoming Vice President in 1962 and subsequently Executive Vice President of Oxy's world wide drilling and production operations. Charlie was responsible for the engineering, drilling and construction of wells that produced over 100 million barrels of domestic oil, gas properties and three billion barrels of international oil in Oxy fields in Libya, the North Sea, Peru and elsewhere. He retired in 1981 and started Trio Petroleum in 1983 with two other Oxy executives Stanford Eschner and Bob Teitsworth. He loved the oil business an never gave it up. A true "Wildcatter".

Charlie and Jean were members of Bakersfield Country Club for 60 years. He loved flying his 340 to Sun Valley, Idaho to play golf, ski and fish.

Charlie is survived by his son Gary Horace (Laura), daughter Viki Williams (Jeff) and daughter-in-law Carol Horace. Grandchildren Gary Horace ll (Rita), Michelle Whipple, Lisa and Michael Williams. Great grandchildren Madison and Trent Whipple.

A very special thanks to Judy Ayler and Calli Shanley for all of their devotion and coffee with muffins.

As per Charles request there will be no services. He and Jean will proudly be put to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery.