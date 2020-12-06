CHARLES COODEY

January 1, 1948 - November 28, 2020

Charles Coodey (Chuck) was born in Bakersfield on January 1, 1948 to Dewitt and Ava Coodey, and suddenly left us Nov. 28, 2020. Chuck was raised in Wasco and after graduating from Wasco High School he joined the United States Army and was sent to Vietnam. He then completed his education at Cal State University Bakersfield with a degree in Criminal Justice. Chuck was then hired by the Bakersfield Police Department and served our community for 28 years.

In his retirement years he loved spending time with his family. Family always came first. He enjoyed camping with his boys, fishing, RC car racing, golfing and traveling with his wife, Linda. After Linda retired they took sailing lessons in Ventura and purchased a sailboat that was enjoyed for many years. Chuck always had a passion for airplanes and obtained his Private Pilot's License. He enjoyed many years of flying with his wife and children, and he even built and flew his own RV-9 airplane. He was a member of the Rio Bravo Sport Flyers and Barks RC flying clubs where he spent several days each week flying radio controlled airplanes and BEST OF ALL he enjoyed swapping stories and jokes with his buddies.

He was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He sadly leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Linda, his children Kevin and Kay Coodey, Ryan and Lorraine Coodey. He also had three grand-daughters, Emma, Alyssa and Stephanie. He was a true "papa bear" and would do anything for those girls. They had him wrapped around their little fingers. He is also survived by his brother Gene and wife Dona Coodey, sister Shirley and husband Aaron Steenbergen, sister Patricia and husband Jack Campbell, sister Mary and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Chuck may no longer be with us in person but he will always be looking down upon us from heaven. He will be dearly missed by all.

Due to COVID-19 his memorial service has been postponed until sometime next year.