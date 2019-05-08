|
|
REVEREND CHARLES DAVID WILKINSON
July 11, 1929 - April 21, 2019
Reverend Charles David Wilkinson was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior April 21, 2019. Chuck was born to Orla D and Lola B Wilkinson in Mountain View, Oklahoma on July 11, 1929.
A Visitation will be held May 10, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm at Greenlawn South West, 2739 Panama Lane Bakersfield, CA 93313.
Graveside service will be held at Greenlawn South West on May 11, 2019 at 10 in the morning.
Celebration of life will be held at Chester Avenue Community Church at 11:30 in the morning on May 11, 2019. 1509 South Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304.
For full obituary, please see: www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com/obituary-listing
Published in Bakersfield Californian from May 8 to May 9, 2019