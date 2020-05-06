CHARLES DAWSON

November 1, 1939 - April 16, 2020 Chuck was born in Inglewood, California. He returned to his heavenly home on April 16, 2020. Chuck was raised in Bakersfield, a graduate of Garces high school in 1957. He joined the Marine Reserves at the age of 18, and became an expert sharpshooter, marksman. He placed second in a national competition. He was honorably discharged in 1963. As a young man he started several businesses: A dental assistant school and a laboratory. Later he worked as a successful real estate broker for over 40 years. During his career he helped the Henrietta Weill Child Guidance Clinic obtain much-needed financial loans, and he assisted in starting the Guild House. He met Linda Dawson his wife in the 1983. They were married for over 26 years, and were very devoted to one another. At age 42 Chuck was an aerobics instructor. He loved going fishing with his children on the Kern River, golfing and dancing. He loved his five children, Craig, Clint, Chad (Jenny), Curt (Heidi) and Cheryl (Russell); two stepchildren, Larry and Tami; eight grandchildren, Adam, Annika, Terra, Ryan, Lauren, Katie, "G.J." and Elliot; and two great grandchildren, Lincoln and Camille. Chuck has now joined his parents, Rosemary and Charles Dawson, and sisters, Carol Dawson and Kathy Dorman in heaven. The family would like to sincerely thank Hoffman Hospice and his caregiver Tammy Grisedale for the exceptional care given to Chuck. His friends and family will miss him. He will forever be in our hearts.



